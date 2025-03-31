Strafford Annual Pass
Get unlimited access to our premium live and on-demand webinars.
Our speakers and advisory board members, recruited from the top firms in the country, develop highly-focused, timely, content-rich CLE and CPE webinars. Get critical knowledge and insights on current issues and stay abreast of the latest developments with a Strafford Annual Pass.
Enterprise Solutions
Looking for a package for your enterprise or a few colleagues? Let us design a package or bundle to meet your needs.
March 31, 2025 in 2 days
April 1, 2025 in 3 days
April 2, 2025 in 4 days
April 3, 2025 in 5 days
April 8, 2025 in 10 days
April 9, 2025 in 11 days
Our Faculty and Advisory Boards
Strafford's staff of attorneys and accountants works closely with our 24 distinguished, practice-specific Advisory Boards to develop highly-focused, timely, content-rich continuing legal education and continuing professional education webinars.
During live events, a Q&A allows you to pose your most important questions to our speakers.View Advisory Boards
I liked that a specific topic, GRATs, was covered in a 2 hour seminar in sufficient detail to provide for very useful and timely information.
Richard Lynch
Piaker & Lyons
The materials were excellent and well organized.
Kevin Duthoy
Bewley, Lassleben & Miller
Great program. All three speakers were very knowledgeable and had smooth deliveries.
John Bowers
Fortune 100 Company
It was a very good program with very experienced speakers.
Craig McMahon
Kimball Tirey & St. John
I like that I didn't have to leave my office and got some good pictures of different spyware.
Cathy J. Westlund
Kahn, Soares & Conway