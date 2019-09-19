Structuring REIT Mergers and Acquisitions: Due Diligence, Preserving REIT Status, Tax Concerns, Closing Conditions
Addressing Unitholder Rights in UPREITs, Coordinating Dividend Payments, Deal Protection Provisions
This CLE course will examine legal and tax issues particular to REIT mergers and acquisitions. The panel will discuss due diligence, valuation and structuring, as well as shareholder litigation concerns in REIT and UPREIT transactions.
Outline
- REIT M&A transaction structures
- General preference for forward mergers
- All cash vs. stock for stock
- Confirming REIT qualification, avoiding sting tax
- UPREITs and DownREITs
- Dividends
- Deal protection provisions
- Closing conditions--property-level issues
- Preparing for and responding to shareholder actions
Benefits
The panel will review these and other relevant issues:
- What upfront due diligence should be done before considering a transaction with a REIT target?
- What are the key tax considerations in a REIT M&A deal?
- How should dividends be treated during the interim period from contract to closing?
- What deal protections are typically included in a REIT merger agreement?
Faculty
James V. Davidson
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Mr. Davidson's practice focuses on all aspects of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and real estate transactions, with a particular emphasis on REITs.Close
Kendal A. Sibley
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ms. Sibley focuses on federal income tax issues related to real estate investment trusts (REITs), investment funds, and structured finance and securitization.Close