New California Workplace Developments and Regulations for 2021

This CLE course will provide an overview of the latest round of California legislation and discuss best practices for employers as they navigate these new obligations. The panel will discuss how the new laws impose additional administrative burdens and legal risks on employers' operating in the state.

Description

California continues its trendsetting implementation of new employment regulations. Employers must be aware of the many changes to the law related to discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, including the requirements of corporate boards to be gender and ethnically diverse and the new requirements for certain private employers to submit a pay data report to the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) annually that includes pay in 10 broad job categories, classified by race, sex, and ethnicity. Employers must also report total hours worked by each employee within a given pay band during the reporting year.

Wage and hour claims are now subject to the newly instituted minimum wage, which varies based on business size. In addition, employees have been provided additional time to file complaints with the labor commissioner and may now be represented by the labor commissioner in employment arbitrations.

Listen as our authoritative panel discusses the new California employment regulations and how they interact with existing regulations. The panel will advise on best practices for updating employment policies and procedures considering these changes.