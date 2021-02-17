Interested in training for your team? Click here to learn more

New California Workplace Developments and Regulations for 2021

Recording of a 90-minute CLE video webinar with Q&A

Conducted on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

This CLE course will provide an overview of the latest round of California legislation and discuss best practices for employers as they navigate these new obligations. The panel will discuss how the new laws impose additional administrative burdens and legal risks on employers' operating in the state.

Description

California continues its trendsetting implementation of new employment regulations. Employers must be aware of the many changes to the law related to discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, including the requirements of corporate boards to be gender and ethnically diverse and the new requirements for certain private employers to submit a pay data report to the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) annually that includes pay in 10 broad job categories, classified by race, sex, and ethnicity. Employers must also report total hours worked by each employee within a given pay band during the reporting year.

Wage and hour claims are now subject to the newly instituted minimum wage, which varies based on business size. In addition, employees have been provided additional time to file complaints with the labor commissioner and may now be represented by the labor commissioner in employment arbitrations.

Listen as our authoritative panel discusses the new California employment regulations and how they interact with existing regulations. The panel will advise on best practices for updating employment policies and procedures considering these changes.

Outline

  1. Discrimination, harassment, and retaliation
  2. Wage and hour
  3. Leave
  4. COVID-19 influences
  5. Best practices

Benefits

The panel will review these and other important topics:

  • What are the reporting requirements related to pay data?
  • What type of diversity legislation has California enacted related to corporate boards, and how is the requirement enforced?
  • What are the additional types of leave required under California law after Jan. 1, 2021?
  • How has COVID-19 further affected California employment laws?

Faculty

Quigley, D. Andrew
D. Andrew Quigley
Attorney
Hunton Andrews Kurth

Mr. Quigley represents employers in state and federal courts and in administrative proceedings. He litigates wage and

Trankiem, Julia
Julia Y. Trankiem
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth

Ms. Trankiem's practice focuses on the representation of management in a broad range of employment matters under

Vicente, Emily
Emily B. Vicente
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth

Ms. Vicente's practice focuses on the representation of employers in complex litigation, with particular emphasis

