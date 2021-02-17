New California Workplace Developments and Regulations for 2021
This CLE course will provide an overview of the latest round of California legislation and discuss best practices for employers as they navigate these new obligations. The panel will discuss how the new laws impose additional administrative burdens and legal risks on employers' operating in the state.
Outline
- Discrimination, harassment, and retaliation
- Wage and hour
- Leave
- COVID-19 influences
- Best practices
Benefits
The panel will review these and other important topics:
- What are the reporting requirements related to pay data?
- What type of diversity legislation has California enacted related to corporate boards, and how is the requirement enforced?
- What are the additional types of leave required under California law after Jan. 1, 2021?
- How has COVID-19 further affected California employment laws?
Faculty
D. Andrew Quigley
Attorney
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Mr. Quigley represents employers in state and federal courts and in administrative proceedings. He litigates wage and hour class and collective actions, California representative PAGA actions, and single- and multi-plaintiff cases involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Mr. Quigley advises employers on a variety of matters, including company policies, compensation practices, employee classifications, discipline and termination decisions, noncompete agreements, and workplace health and safety issues.
Julia Y. Trankiem
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ms. Trankiem's practice focuses on the representation of management in a broad range of employment matters under state and federal law.
Emily B. Vicente
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ms. Vicente's practice focuses on the representation of employers in complex litigation, with particular emphasis on California and FLSA wage and hour class and collective actions, California representative PAGA actions, employment discrimination class actions, and complex whistleblower litigation. She regularly counsels clients on matters such as employment contracts and noncompetition agreements, wage and hour compliance, reductions-in-force, and preventive counseling and training.