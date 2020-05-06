Insurance Coverage for Phishing and Scamming Losses: Policy Interpretation, Circuit and State Law Splits
Recording of a 90-minute CLE webinar with Q&A
This CLE course will analyze insurance on activity that is costing businesses millions of dollars annually--phishing and online scams. These fraudulent schemes involve email impersonation of otherwise known contacts seeking transfers of funds for seemingly legitimate corporate purposes. When the impacted businesses seek coverage for criminal loss, insurers are denying coverage, and no clear court pattern as emerged.
Outline
- Types of activity at issue
- Phishing and scamming
- Social engineering
- Coverage positions under existing policies
- Courts finding the existence of coverage
- Courts finding no coverage
- Caveat: though these are federal diversity cases, state law applies
- Policy drafting solutions
Benefits
The panel will review these and other essential matters:
- The genesis, extent, and emerging forms of email and online fraud
- Types of coverages for possible recovery of losses
- Differing legal approaches
- What the future holds for insurance provisions to address sophisticated online fraud
Faculty
Michael S. Levine
Partner
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Mr. Levine has more than 20 years of experience litigating insurance disputes and advising clients on insurance... | Read More
Mr. Levine has more than 20 years of experience litigating insurance disputes and advising clients on insurance coverage matters. He represents and counsels policyholders in insurance recovery and business disputes. Mr. Levine also assists clients regarding claim evaluation and strategy, policy placement and endorsement and broker liability issues. In recent years, he has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients in matters involving virtually every type of insurance policy, including property, D&O, E&O, general liability, employment, environmental, and representations and warranties coverages. Mr. Levine has extensive experience with property damage, business interruption and extra expense claims in the U.S. and abroad, as well as reinsurance claims.Close
Harry J. Moren
Atty
Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe
Mr. Moren specializes in commercial litigation. He also counsels corporate policyholders on insurance issues and helps... | Read More
Mr. Moren specializes in commercial litigation. He also counsels corporate policyholders on insurance issues and helps them resolve disputes with their insurers. Mr. Moren regularly writes for several firm blogs, including Trust Anchor (Cybersecurity & Data Privacy) and Trade Secrets Watch.Close
Eric B. Stern
Partner
Kaufman Dolowich Voluck
Mr. Stern concentrates his practice in all aspects of insurance coverage litigation. He has analyzed, written on and... | Read More
Mr. Stern concentrates his practice in all aspects of insurance coverage litigation. He has analyzed, written on and litigated over various types of policies, including D&O liability, professional liability, CGL, uninsured/underinsured motorist, homeowners’ liability, and first-party policies. Mr. Stern has successfully defended insurers in multiple matters and has reported decisions at the trial level. Due to Mr. Stern’s experience in this area, he has become a frequent presenter on multiple topics.Close